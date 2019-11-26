Tips on how to deal with stress during the holiday season

The holidays can be a joyous time of year, but for some the stress of it all can be too much.

"More stressful when we were working, now that we are retired, it’s easy," said Randy and Jane Parkins of Huntsville.

They say it's easy now, but having family around for the holidays can be stressful.

Health professionals say sometimes stress can make your emotions start to spiral.

Some of the signs include sleep disturbances, changes in eating habits and being easily irritated.

Sometimes that stress or sadness is due to a loss.

"Recognize that especially if you’ve had a major loss, that this year is going to be different," said Imogene Tilson, Occupational Therapist Huntsville Hospital.

People like Jane Parkins say it's hard this time of year, especially when remembering her mother.

"She was the one that always had 30 people at her house. Always a big meal for Thanksgiving, for Christmas and yeah when she passed, every holiday, it’s a reminder," said Randy and Jane Parkins, Huntsville.

Health experts say if your emotions or mental health get too much to handle, it's time to seek professional help.

"If you’re just noticing you’re on that downward slide, but you haven’t made it to the bottom, call a counselor," said Tilson.

Experts also say at home you can try to take some deep breathes or the smell of citrus can help.

"When you need a little pick me up, take a whiff of that and see if that gives you some relief," said Tilson.

The Parkins say they work hard to keep everything in perspective.

"Remember the true meaning behind it. Don’t ever let that get lost," they said.

Health experts also say if you are having suicidal thoughts, you need to go to the hospital immediately.

You can also call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.