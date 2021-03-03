Tips from community lead to search warrant, five arrests in Morgan County

Photo Gallery 5 Images
Tips from the community led to five people being arrested for drug charges in Morgan County.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said its drug enforcement unit and the Decatur police SWAT team searched a home on Monday, March 1, in the 1400 block of North Street in Decatur.
Authorities arrested five people at the home for illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
You can find their names, charges and bond amounts below:
- James Michael Simmons, 40, of Decatur
- possession of a controlled substance (meth)
- possession of drug paraphernalia.
- $1,300 bond.
- John Thomas Cowan, 56, of Danville
- possession of a controlled substance (meth)
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- $1,300 bond
- Christopher Landon Engle, 48, of Decatur
- possession of a controlled substance (meth)
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- $1,300 bond
- Natalie LeAnn Morgan, 36, of Decatur
- possession of a controlled substance (meth)
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- outstanding warrant for failure to appear
- $3,788.50 bond
- Jimmy Joe Lunsford, 42, of Decatur
- possession of a controlled substance (meth)
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- outstanding warrant for failure to appear (theft second degree)
- No bond
If you'd like to share a tip with the sheriff's office about suspicious activity