Tips from community lead to search warrant, five arrests in Morgan County

Tips from the community led to five people being arrested for drug charges in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said its drug enforcement unit and the Decatur police SWAT team searched a home on Monday, March 1, in the 1400 block of North Street in Decatur.

Authorities arrested five people at the home for illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

You can find their names, charges and bond amounts below:

James Michael Simmons, 40, of Decatur possession of a controlled substance (meth) possession of drug paraphernalia. $1,300 bond.

John Thomas Cowan, 56, of Danville possession of a controlled substance (meth) possession of drug paraphernalia $1,300 bond

Christopher Landon Engle, 48, of Decatur possession of a controlled substance (meth) possession of drug paraphernalia $1,300 bond

Natalie LeAnn Morgan, 36, of Decatur possession of a controlled substance (meth) possession of drug paraphernalia outstanding warrant for failure to appear $3,788.50 bond

Jimmy Joe Lunsford, 42, of Decatur possession of a controlled substance (meth) possession of drug paraphernalia outstanding warrant for failure to appear (theft second degree) No bond



If you’d like to share a tip with the sheriff’s office about suspicious activity, click here.