Tips for driving safely on icy roads

Before getting into your vehicle during winter conditions, there are steps you should take before turning your car on.

First, you should scrape off any ice from all of your windows and your car lights.

Clay Ingram, the spokesperson for AAA Alabama, said on the road, it's important to be aware of your surroundings.

"Drive a lot slower than you normally do, have a lot more distance between you and the cars around you," said Ingram. "No sudden starts or stops, no sudden turns."

If you feel unsafe while driving, you should pull off the road and find a safe area to park.

It's recommended to have a phone charging cable with you, medication that you may need to take, jumper cables, a first aid kit, an ice scraper and snacks/water.

If you're driving and feel like you may lose control of the vehicle, you should not slam down on your breaks.

"You need to look and steer in the direction you want the car to go, and immediately take your foot off of the gas," said Ingram. "Don't hit the breaks until you've regained control of the car."

It's recommended that during the winter and ice conditions that you stay off of the roads, unless there's an emergency.