Tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children leads to arrest of Fort Payne man

A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children resulted in the arrest of a Fort Payne man.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was executed at a home on Turner Avenue in Fort Payne.

Deputies arrested Roderick Ford, 55, for dissemination/display of obscene material and possession of obscene material.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “Once again this is very sad and shows child predators are even in our quiet communities of DeKalb County. We will continue to fight back and protect our children by working with every agency we can to put these predators behind bars! PERIOD!!”