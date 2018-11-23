Tinsel Trail officially open in Big Spring Park

Right now hundreds of Christmas trees are lit up across Big Spring Park, each one a part of Huntsville's 8th annual Tinsel Trail.

"I'm visiting my sister, and we usually do this when we visit her," Tinsel Trail visitor Gina Saifullah said.

A windy evening in downtown Huntsville didn't stop people from pouring into Big Spring Park Friday night for this year's Tinsel Trail lighting.

"I like all the different varieties and how all the organizations express themselves through it," Saifullah said.

More than 300 live Christmas trees sponsored by different groups and companies now line the sidewalks of Big Spring Park east. This is Melissa Holley's first year to sponsor a tree, and with Friday night's windy weather, she's keeping her fingers crossed her tree stays up.

"We named her Dressica and we hope that she holds on for the next month and we hope that she stays. We scotch guarded her a couple of times to make sure she's safe. We hope we don't have to find a replacement Dressica in the middle," Holley said.

Downtown Huntsville Incorporated organized the trail, and president Chad Emerson said it adds to Huntsville's overall quality of life. Holley agrees.

"We love what's happening in downtown Huntsville, and we were excited to be a part of it. We thought this would be a great way to be out in the community and have fun on the Tinsel Trail," Holley said.

The trees will be in Big Spring Park east through January 5th. Tinsel Trail is free and open to the public. The trees will be lit from dusk until midnight every night.