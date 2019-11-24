Tinsel Trail in Huntsville is a time for rememberance for some groups

The Tinsel Trail is back in Huntsville, and while it is a time for giving thanks to many... For some, it's a time of solemn remembrance.

In front of the Homicide Survivors Group tree you can see the angel on top and below, there are special ornaments that were made by family members and friends of those who died from murder or vehicular homicide.

One of the members told WAAY-31 this is something that never gets easier, but it's something that's needed to get through the grieving process.

The Tinsel Trail is a display of nearly 300 trees in downtown Huntsville.

All decorated by different groups or businesses in the city.

Some are made with characters, and others with what their business depicts...like the animal hospital or the Trash Pandas.

But then there are others like this memorial tree for a woman who had breast cancer and the Homicide Survivors Group tree.

The tree represents something special for those who are no longer with us.

One of the members of the group told us they know the holidays can be tough, but they have this message for you.

"Traditions are just very different. It's somebody that's not going to be there for thanksgiving dinner, for Christmas morning. So it's just doing something new, starting new traditions and reincorporating some different kinds of traditions," said Kim Crawford.

Crawford told us if you are a survivor or know someone who is, don't hesitate to reach out.

She also said don't feel bad for the way you feel because it's normal and it's natural.

As far as the trees...they'll be here through January 1st.