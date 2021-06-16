Timeline of mass shooting at Mueller plant in Albertville

The Albertville Police chief gave a minute by minute rundown of what took place during the mass shooting at the Mueller plant Tuesday morning.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the first shots were fired at 2:22 a.m. Albertville Police received the call at around 2:30 a.m.

First responders were at the scene within the next 2 minutes. By 2:35 a.m., officers were heading inside the Mueller plant.

Officers evacuated employees and eventually found four victims in separate parts of the plant. Officers performed CPR and life-saving measures on all victims.

An ambulance was able to take one victim to the hospital at 2:53 a.m. Another victim was taken to the hospital half an hour later. The two others, David Horton and Lee Dobbins, died from their injuries.

Officers at the scene believed this was an active shooter situation for more than half an hour. At 3:20 a.m., officers realized the suspect was no longer at the Mueller plant and began their search across Marshall County.

The suspect Andreas Horton was found dead near Guntersville Cemetery at around 6 a.m.

Officers began processing the scene for their investigation after realizing Horton was no longer in the plant. That step in the investigation ended Tuesday morning. They will now be conducting interviews with family and workers at the plant.

The albertville police chief says the shooter’s family is cooperating. Investigators have already searched the suspect home's and say they don't expect to need a warrant in their investigation.

The Mueller plant will still be closed for the next few days. Employees at the plant told WAAY they are currently on paid leave and will return on Monday. They say the company is providing grief counselors for them.