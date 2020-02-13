Timeline being developed for Hwy. 31 road crack repairs in Lacey's Spring

This information is from Alabama Department of Transportation North Region Engineer Curtis Vincent:

Currently evaluating the extent of the damage on Highway 231.

Right now they are using technology like radar and lidar, and drones among other techniques to assess the damage.

Following that either late on Friday or, more likely, starting Saturday, they will bring in more heavy equipment (like drills) to more thoroughly examine the soil and get an even better understand of what they're dealing with and what they need to do.

After that they will start doing actual repair work.

Personnel are working around the clock on this.

He said this type of road that is cut into the side of a mountain is challenging to build and maintain.

They are also going to be putting out detour signs far ahead of where the detour will start so people have plenty of heads up if they are familiar with other local routes.

