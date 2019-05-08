Clear

Time to kick off the state soccer tournament in Huntsville

Rocket City hosting the AHSAA Soccer Tournament

Posted: May. 8, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Lunch was served at John Hunt Park today as a kick start to this week's AHSAA state soccer tournament.

Classes 1A-7A will go for the state title.

Executive Director of the Huntsville Sports Commission, Ralph Stone, says the city has hosted this state-wide event since 1999.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events