Time running out for Huntsville parents to decide on virtual or in person school

Parents of students in Huntsville City Schools now have until July 24 to decide if they want their children to learn remotely or go back to school next month.

Jessica Nelson is a Huntsville City School parent. Her family’s still weighing what's best for their son.

"Truly we don't know what the right answer is yet. I don't think that any of us have enough information, and we are really concerned. We haven't made our final decision yet," she said. "This has been one of the hardest decisions. Information is seeming to change daily and they are putting it on the parent. Being a parent is hard enough you never know what the right decision is for your child."

The state school board didn’t help earlier this week. Members spent almost seven hours arguing over the safest ways to send kids back to the classroom.

I took parents' concerns to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

"Every situation is different, and I think every community is different. Parents and local school officials in particular are the ones who have the make that decision about their community. We have done our very best to give everyone the very best information we can," Harris said.

Harris said there are situations where kids don't need to return to school, but beyond pre-existing health conditions, didn't elaborate.

"It's very clear there are a number of benefits of face to face instruction that we recognize. There are reasons that tele-learning is not a substitute to that, but there are clearly cases where kids don't need to return, Harris said.

Nelson said without clear answers it’s hard to make a confident decision.

"I wish there was a more clear cut. We are going to do this or we are going to do that. When masks became mandated it was just easier. There was no decision making it was just this is what was going to happen. We have a going into third grade son and can third graders really social distance? We don't know that. We have discussed with him at length about what is going on and also social distancing, but once that kid is in the classroom, who knows what could happen and kids feed off each other," Nelson added.

Harris said every county is unique as the number of cases are different and their community set up. It’s why he says the state is leaving most school decisions are being made by local boards.