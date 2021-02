WAAY 31 Meteorologist Rob Elvington assembled a time-lapse video of Tuesday's lake-effect snow from the WAAY-TV Decatur Skycam.

What you’ll see is from about 10 a.m. to about 7 p.m.

The camera is pointed northeast toward the Hwy. 31 bridge. The snow band developed off Wheeler Lake & Tennessee River. You can see the lake effect band churning, occasionally dipping south into downtown Decatur.