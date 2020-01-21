Tim Miller honored for 600 win at Hazel Green

Hazel Green Basketball Coach Tim Miller closed out the decade with 600 wins. Friday he was honored in front of a packed gym of Trojan Fans.

The Lady Trojans beat Eufala December 27, earning the veteran coach his big 6-0-0 victory!

He receives a plague, and a basketball with the score of that game.

He said he doesn't count the wins, but he likes them. What's most important to him is impacting lives, and he got to see some of those lives tonight, when former players greeted him on the court!

"To see those girls, I wish all the girls could come back," Miller added. "Of course some of them are still playing, as long as I've been coaching some are married, have kids, got to live a life, it was special for them to be here."