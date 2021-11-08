TikTok hand gesture going viral for saving a life

A hand gesture making the rounds on TikTok is the reason a 16-year-old from North Carolina recently got the help she needed.

Now her story is being shared all over the world, including in North Alabama.

TikTok rescue: Girl got help using silent distress signal

"It's great that had she seen this because it was something really positive that came out of TikTok," Huntsville's National Children's Advocacy Center Prevention Director Pam Clasgens said.

The simple hand gesture was created by the Canadian Women’s Foundation as a way for domestic abuse victims to seek help using a nonverbal cue.

This, some would say, proves social media can be a very useful tool no matter what state you live in.

"It's wonderful that someone around her recognized it, who knows how long she had been doing that," Clasgens said.

Reports show the 16-year-old and 61-year-old in North Carolina were acquainted, which in a situation like this Clasgens says is not uncommon.

She says thankfully the situation ended the way it did.

"What we don't want to do is make people think that it's always a stranger because it rarely is a stranger, Clasgens said. "Those things do happen but most of the time kids are abused by someone that they know or that the family knows."

Here's a link to National Children's Advocacy Center in Huntsville.

DeKalb Ambulance Service shared a photo of the hand gesture on their Facebook, alerting the public to it as well.

Huntsville Police say nothing like this has been reported to them, but they encourage anyone who sees ever sees anything alarming to report it.

"We're here to help our community," Huntsville Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Rosalind White said. "It doesn't hurt if you call and nothing comes about it, but if something was to come about it then you'll feel a lot more comfortable knowing that you were able to report something that could possibly prevent a tragedy."

See something, say something and Huntsville Police say they will respond.

Just call 911.