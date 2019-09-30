Tigers to play Columbus State, Auburn Montgomery in fall exhibitions

Auburn baseball will play Columbus State and Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) in a pair of exhibition games this fall.

The Tigers will travel to Columbus, Georgia, to take on the Cougars Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. CT. The team will then host the Warhawks Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Prior to the game against AUM, former Auburn pitcher Q.V. Lowe and members of the 1967 College World Series team will be recognized on Hitchcock Field.

Lowe played for the Tigers from 1966-67 and still holds Auburn’s College World Series records for appearances (three), wins (two) and innings pitched (14.2). He went on to serve as AUM’s inaugural head coach in 1987 and held the position until his retirement in 2014.

In partnership with the Beat Bama Food Drive, donation stations for canned goods will be setup at the ballpark during the game against AUM.

Auburn officially began fall practice last Friday. All fall practices, intrasquad scrimmages and exhibition games are free and open to the public.