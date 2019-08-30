Clear

Tiger, Duck fans impressed with AT&T Stadium

The massive stadium is a sight in itself.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 10:03 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Auburn and Oregon have a premiere venue for their season opener. AT&T Stadium is a sight to behold in Arlington, TX. 

Fans are here for the game, but have made time to take in their surroundings. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events