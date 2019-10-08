By combining the power of genomic science with state-of-the-art technology, scientist at HudsonAlpha are working to find breakthroughs in breast and ovarian cancer. Biomarkers are used to lead to earlier, more accurate diagnosis and assist in targeted treatments which are more effective than traditional treatments.

Information is Power is now in its fourth year. It is a groundbreaking genetic testing program for members of the Huntsville/Madison County area. This program tests for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes that are associated with breast and ovarian cancer. The goal is to find breakthroughs that lead to health, healing and hope.

Tie the Ribbons Luncheon is HudsonAlpha’s signature fundraiser, with proceeds going to the research being done by the Breast and Ovarian Cancer Research Team and the Information is Power initiative. The 2019 Tie the Ribbons luncheon will be held on November 7th at the Von Braun Center. For ticket and silent auction information, click on tickets.

