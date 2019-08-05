Clear
Tie-Dye Ninja Aubriella Hairston takes home gold at State Games of America

The Rainsville native advanced to the State Games of America in Virginia after winning gold during the Alabama State Games

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Rainsville native Aubriella Hairston traveled to Virginia this past weekend to compete in the State Games of America. The tie-dye ninja made her way to these state games by winning Gold in the 12U competition during the inaugural year of the Ninja Challenge at the Alabama State Games. The 12-year-old took home gold over everyone from around the country during the State Games of America. 

Hairston also announced she will be on this season of tjhe tv show, American Ninja Warrior Junior! Congrats Aubriella!

