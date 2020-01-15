Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Tide snap Auburn's undefeated season on the court

Alabama took down No. 4 ranked Auburn Wednesday in Tuscaloosa.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Alabama beat Auburn 83-64 Wednesday night in Coleman Colesieum. 

Hazel Green's Kira Lewis Jr. had 25 points, three rebounds and three assists. 

Huntsville's John Petty Jr. added seven points to the Tide's total. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events