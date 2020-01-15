Alabama beat Auburn 83-64 Wednesday night in Coleman Colesieum.
Hazel Green's Kira Lewis Jr. had 25 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Huntsville's John Petty Jr. added seven points to the Tide's total.
Related Content
- Tide snap Auburn's undefeated season on the court
- Auburn snaps Dayton's 16-game home win streak, 73-60
- Auburn snaps 3-game skid with 92-58 rout of Missouri
- Tide look ahead to Clemson
- Crimson Tide Rolls over Vanderbilt
- Bring on the Tide: No. 6 Auburn runs past ULM 42-14
- Auburn wins!
- Auburn extends Butch Thompson through 2024 season
- Auburn, Tennessee preps for season finale
- The Tide Touches Down in New Orleans
Scroll for more content...