Tide look ahead to Clemson

Alabam and Clemson face off again

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 9:41 AM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Alabama and Clemson have met three times in the CFB Playoff era, twice  in a title game and last year in the Sugar Bowl. 

"Well you know this will be the fourth time we've played them, since I've been here and I like our chances, but we gotta wait to see what we do next week.” Senior Ryan Parris Said. 

But even though the Tide know how tough Clemson is, after Saturday’s win, they’re taking some time to live in the moment. 

“Nah, no, not right now. I just want to enjoy this win, enjoy this victory we have right now and get rest and we'll start on them when the time comes,” Quinnen Williams said. 

The teams meet January 7 in Santa Clara, California. 

