Tide add home-and-home series with Oklahoma State

The football teams will square off in 2028 and 2029.

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 9:35 PM
Posted By: Associated Press


TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama and Oklahoma State have scheduled a home and home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The Crimson Tide’s series with Notre Dame will move to the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Alabama and Oklahoma State announced Tuesday the first meeting will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Sept. 23, 2028. The Cowboys are scheduled to come to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 15, 2029. The teams’ only previous meeting came in the 2006 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. Oklahoma State won 34-31, and Alabama subsequently hired Nick Saban as head coach.

