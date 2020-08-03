Tide Basketball star from Huntsville returns for senior season

Huntsville's own John Petty Jr. is back playing for Alabama, and forgoing the NBA Draft this season.

It will be his final season for the Tide. The shooting guard averaged 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds last season.

Head Coach Nate Oats is thrilled to have Petty back at The Capstone.

“It’s great to have John back for his senior year. He is certainly one of the best, if not the best, shooters in the country which is extremely important to us with how we play. He’s made it clear that it’s his goal to become a first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and we’re going to work with him to make sure he’s in the best position to reach that goal. Let’s get to work!”