Clear

Huntsville City Council meeting seeks public response to recent protests

The meeting takes place Thursday at 6pm

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 7:53 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 9:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Thursday night members of the public are invited to tell the city what they think about how police are responding to recent protests. Another protest is scheduled for the same time as the meeting!

Wednesday afternoon, Councilwoman Frances Akridge publicly introduced a resolution to have a citizen's review board evaluate police conduct.

Akridge said she hopes Thursday is a listening session where people come with solutions. She said the first step is evaluating all that went on during last week's protest and eventually being able to come to a peaceful resolution.

"First, yes, everybody can make a comment. However, understand complaining isn't useful," Akridge said.

It's advice she wants you to know before Thursday's city council meeting. Her resolution wants a citizen’s review board to evaluate how police ended protests last Monday and Wednesday.

"The resolution that I introduced to have the citizens advisory committee tease out the facts and the lessons learned, there you'll see that that committee is actually involved in incident review boards, they do these are people that your city council representatives trust," Akridge said.

Mayor Tommy Battle said it's important the city hears what the public is saying in the streets and at these meetings.

"We need to listen. We need to listen to the people and what they have to say and I think this Thursday night will be a listening session," Battle said.

Battle told WAAY 31 police began reviewing what happened at laste week's protest.

The mayor also said there’s a special meeting next Thursday where police need to explain why officers used tear gas to end protests last week.

Police are standing by their actions.

"When you have a situation like that people have to understand theirs literally hundreds of moving parts you can't take all those moving parts and actually package it into a comprehensive review in just a couple hours," Lt. Michael Johnson, the Huntsville Police Department spokesperson, said.

After both sides are heard, council members are expected to decide by the end of the month if the citizen's review board should get involved.

Akridge, Battle and Huntsville police all said good working relationship between police and the community is the most important thing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 21626

Reported Deaths: 739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events