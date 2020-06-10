Huntsville City Council meeting seeks public response to recent protests

Thursday night members of the public are invited to tell the city what they think about how police are responding to recent protests. Another protest is scheduled for the same time as the meeting!

Wednesday afternoon, Councilwoman Frances Akridge publicly introduced a resolution to have a citizen's review board evaluate police conduct.

Akridge said she hopes Thursday is a listening session where people come with solutions. She said the first step is evaluating all that went on during last week's protest and eventually being able to come to a peaceful resolution.

"First, yes, everybody can make a comment. However, understand complaining isn't useful," Akridge said.

It's advice she wants you to know before Thursday's city council meeting. Her resolution wants a citizen’s review board to evaluate how police ended protests last Monday and Wednesday.

"The resolution that I introduced to have the citizens advisory committee tease out the facts and the lessons learned, there you'll see that that committee is actually involved in incident review boards, they do these are people that your city council representatives trust," Akridge said.

Mayor Tommy Battle said it's important the city hears what the public is saying in the streets and at these meetings.

"We need to listen. We need to listen to the people and what they have to say and I think this Thursday night will be a listening session," Battle said.

Battle told WAAY 31 police began reviewing what happened at laste week's protest.

The mayor also said there’s a special meeting next Thursday where police need to explain why officers used tear gas to end protests last week.

Police are standing by their actions.

"When you have a situation like that people have to understand theirs literally hundreds of moving parts you can't take all those moving parts and actually package it into a comprehensive review in just a couple hours," Lt. Michael Johnson, the Huntsville Police Department spokesperson, said.

After both sides are heard, council members are expected to decide by the end of the month if the citizen's review board should get involved.

Akridge, Battle and Huntsville police all said good working relationship between police and the community is the most important thing.