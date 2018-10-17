Thursday starts chilly then warms toward 70

Jackets will be a necessity as you walk out the door to work and school Thursday morning.

After a sunny Wednesday afternoon, the sun will set at 6:09 PM, and the temperatures will drop steadily from the upper 60s around 5 PM to the low-to-mid 60s by 6 PM to near 60 by 7 PM. Temperatures will keep sliding down through the overnight and early morning hours. Sunrise on Thursday happens at 6:55 AM, at which time temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 40s, bringing that need for jackets on your way out the door.

Thursday will start sunny, and temperatures will climb quickly. The high will be in the upper 60s, but most areas will stay just shy of 70 degrees. Clouds will begin increasing Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, but rain will hold off until late Friday.

Our next weather maker is an upper level low pressure system over Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah. Rain spreading out over Texas is associated with that area of low pressure. This system is on track to bring increasing rain to the Tennessee Valley Friday night through much of Saturday. The increase in clouds that begins Thursday afternoon will continue through Friday afternoon. Spotty showers become possible over Northwest Alabama between 1 PM and 4 PM Friday. Rain will then grow more widespread between 4 PM and 7 PM, especially over areas north of the Tennessee River. Rain will increase steadily through the evening. It will continue through the night and through Saturday morning before it begins fading between 1 PM and 4 PM Saturday.

This means rain will be increasing as the high school football games are played on Friday night. It also means a rainy Saturday in Knoxville for the Alabama vs. Tennessee game and in Oxford for the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game. Be sure you have rain gear. Some stadiums don't allow umbrellas, and even if they do, ponchos and rain jackets are much easier to manage in the stadiums.

Rain will begin breaking up Saturday afternoon, then Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. The break from the rain that starts Sunday will continue through Tuesday. The next round of rain is on track to arrive next Wednesday.