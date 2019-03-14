Thursday severe weather closings, cancellations, early dismissals

Gusty winds and the potential for thunderstorms are major parts of today's weather forecast.

With that in mind, some schools are making changes to their afternoon plans.

Check back for updates to this list as we receive them:

* Lauderdale County Schools are dismissing at noon today.

* Hartselle City elementary schools are dismissing at 12:35 p.m. today. Junior and High schools are dismissing at 1 p.m.

* Legacy Christian Academy in Killen is dismissing at noon today.

* Morgan County Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. today.

* Decatur City elementary schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. today. Secondary schools are dismissing at 1:45 p.m.

* Russellville City and Franklin County schools will dismiss at noon today.

* Cullman County Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. today.

* The High School Special Olympics High School Basketball Tournament at Huntsville High School scheduled for today has been cancelled.

* Albertville City Schools have cancelled all after-school activities Thursday. This includes Extended Day and after-school tutoring.