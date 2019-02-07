Thursday night rain leads to a colder Friday

A cold front will track through the Tennessee Valley tonight, leading colder air into the Valley for the end of our weekend. Areas of rain along and ahead of the cold front will track from west to east. Rain will be possible somewhere in the Valley from 4 PM Thursday until around 4 AM Friday, though not everyone will have rain all the time.

Temperatures ahead of the cold front were 25 degrees warmer than normal today, and we broke record high temperatures at both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals for the second day in a row. The mid-to-upper 70s will be swept away, and Friday will be 20-30 degrees colder. Friday's high in the lower 50s will happen just after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for the morning drive. The afternoon will not be any warmer than mid-40s. Dress for cold on your way out the door.

The rain will begin along the Mississippi-Alabama state line around 4 PM, and the leading edge of the rain will track eastward through Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, Florence, Russellville, and Moulton through 6 PM. The leading edge of the rain will approach I-65 near Athens, Decatur, and Hartselle just after 6 PM. At 7 PM, the leading edge of the rain could grow heavier on top of Huntsville and Madison and move on to the Sand Mountain Region through 8-9 PM.

Severe thunderstorms are not likely, but rain can fall heavily at times. Rainfall amounts will generally be a quarter-inch or less with locally higher amounts possible in spots. Light rain will linger behind the leading edge of rain. The last of the rain will fade to an end between midnight and 3-4 AM, and the Friday morning drive will be dry.

Saturday will start with 20s and warm into the 40s. Rain will begin increasing again by Sunday night. Rainy periods are likely Monday and Tuesday with the heaviest and most widespread rain falling Monday night through Tuesday morning. That could mean another 1-3 inches of rain for us.