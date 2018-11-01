Clear

Thursday morning tornado confirmed in Franklin County

A survey of storm damage in Tishomingo County, Mississippi and Franklin County, Alabama confirms a tornado touched down and tracked just north of Red Bay, Alabama.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 6:49 PM
Stephen Bowers

A damage survey team from the National Weather Service investigated a damage path and confirmed a tornado was the cause of the damage Thursday morning.

The tornado was rated an EF-0 with winds estimated at 65 mph. 

The tornado touched down in Tishomingo County, Mississippi three-and-a-half miles east-northeast of Belmont at 6:05 AM. It cut a 90-yard path nearly two miles long before lifting into the clouds at 6:10 AM. The tornado ended in northwest Franklin County, Alabama about half a mile north of Pogo. 

As the National Weather Service tracked the storm, they noted a signature known to correlate with debris being lofted into the air. WAAY 31 Meteorologists Kate McKenna and Chris Smith showed you that feature as it was happening around 6:00 AM Thursday. The debris signature on radar prompted the National Weather Service to issue the tornado warning.

The National Weather Service survey crew said some small trees were uprooted while larger trees saw brances snapped. They say the damage path was mainly north of County Road 96 and extended northward through County Road 11 from around the state line.

