Thursday begins a stormy, rainy streak

On Wednesday, Huntsville hit a weather milestone for 2019 - we hit 90° just before 2 PM. That makes today the hottest day of the year thus far. In the coming days, not only will it be cooler, but it will also be wetter as a cold front stalls very close to the Valley. This rainy streak kicks off with the threat for strong to severe storms, likely starting just before lunchtime in the Shoals and tracking eastward through the afternoon. This puts the heaviest rain and potential for gusty wind in the Athens/Decatur/Huntsville area between 1 and 3 PM. The line pushes southeastward by 5 PM, but some rain will likely linger for the evening drive.

In regard to the persistent rain chances in the coming days, most locations will pick up a total of 2 to 3 inches of rain through Sunday. As much as 1 to 2 inches can fall Thursday alone, but with continued rain in the forecast, we'll need to monitor the potential for river and stream rises and standing water in the coming days. Finally, by Monday, the rain end and the sun returns. Temperatures will still run slightly below average toward the beginning of next week, but we'll have plenty of sunshine to warm us through midweek.