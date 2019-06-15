Clear

Thunderstorms return for Father's Day

Our stretch of dry days comes to an end Sunday with pop-up showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Wet weather continues into next workweek.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Sunday, expect a few showers and storms by the afternoon. The rain and storm coverage only increases through the work week.

Expect scattered rain and storms each day through next week. When it's not raining, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Overnight lows plateau near 70 with highs in the mid 80s. Stronger storms can produce gusty wind, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. However, there's no outlined threat for severe weather at this time. You'll likely get a break from watering the garden, too. In total, the next 7 days should bring between 1 and 2 inches of rain to the Valley.

