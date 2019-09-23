Thunderstorms possible this afternoon

A weakening cold front will move into North Alabama Monday afternoon. Enough instability and moisture will be in place to allow for showers and thunderstorms to develop through this evening. By far the best chances for any rain today will be west of I-65 and closer to the Shoals. Some lingering storms and showers could last into the early morning hours Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions Tuesday afternoon.

Gusty winds from the cold front & any thunderstorms that develop today will increase the fire danger for any areas that do not receive wetting rains. Unfortunately North Alabama transitions back to hot and dry the rest of this week. Afternoon highs will be near records Thursday and into this weekend. Drought conditions and fire danger will be the primary concern heading into October.