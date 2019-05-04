Thunderstorms exit overnight, clearing out Sunday

Rain with embedded thunderstorms will move through the Tennessee Valley through late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The severe threat remains very low for the Valley but some strong thunderstorms producing gusty winds remains possible.
Expect gradual clearing Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon with peeks of sunshine. Winds will turn to out of the northwest which will allow for drier air to help reduce afternoon humidity Sunday.
Monday will be dry with afternoon sunny skies. Chances for rain will begin to increase Tuesday afternoon and evening though activity will be isolated in nature. Much higher chances for showers and thunderstorms will arrive by Wednesday and into Thursday of next week.
