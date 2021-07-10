Thunderstorms continue Sunday and beyond

Saturday has been another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms across North Alabama. These storms will continue to bubble up through the early evening hours. Some spots will stay dry, but those who do see thunderstorms will see heavy rain, lots of lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 MPH. The risk for severe thunderstorms is low, but be ready to head inside for a few minutes if you have outdoor plans through the evening.

Late tonight, we will be monitoring a complex of thunderstorms in the Midwest as it races southeast towards our region. Since these thunderstorms will be moving in during the nighttime, we do expect them to weaken before they arrive in North Alabama. However, more showers and storms will be possible late tonight and closer to sunrise Sunday morning for areas west of I-65.

In addition to these overnight and early morning thunderstorms, a cold front will be approaching North Alabama Sunday. The front will not reach our area, but it will be close enough to spark off new thunderstorm development by midday that will last all day long. The entire area is under an Isolated risk for severe storms Sunday, with damaging winds and heavy rain the main threats. Thunderstorm coverage once again diminishes tomorrow evening, but additional showers and storms will be possible Sunday night.

Getting tired of this weather pattern? Well, we will have to get used to it unfortunately. Widespread showers and storms are back in the forecast once again Monday. Coverage will become less widespread by Wednesday of next week, but it will still be warm enough and muggy enough for pop up showers and storms each afternoon. Additional rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are likely in the next seven days. Our ground will continue to become more and more saturated in the coming days, meaning the risk for flash flood and waterway flooding will continue to increase by late next week.