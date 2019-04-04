Thunderstorms arrive Thursday evening

Clouds will stream into the Tennessee Valley this morning but showers will hold off until the afternoon for most areas. Expect afternoon highs to top out in the low 70s which is near normal for this time of the year.

Shower and thunderstorm chances quickly increase by the late afternoon hours and into the evening. It is possible that a stray strong to severe thunderstorm could develop by this evening. The primary concern with any strong thunderstorm will be gusty winds.

The thunderstorm threat will wind down overnight and finished by sunrise Friday morning. Shower and thunderstorm chances are low Friday, Saturday & Sunday afternoon with the highest threat south of the Tennessee Valley.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms will return Sunday night and into Monday.