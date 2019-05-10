Clear
Thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain through this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening Friday in the Tennessee Valley. Periods of heavy rain bring flooding concerns through Sunday.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Friday starts dry for the Tennessee Valley but shower and thunderstorm chances will increase by the early afternoon and through this evening.  Some strong thunderstorms are possible Friday but severe weather is expected to remain closer to the Gulf Coast.  Any strong thunderstorm that develops Friday could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

The other concern Friday through this weekend besides strong to severe thunderstorms will be flooding.  Periods of heavy rain will be possible each day with localized flooding and ponding on roadways.  Most areas in the Tennessee Valley could pick up an additional 1-3" of rain Friday through Sunday.  Areas that are impacted by several thunderstorms have the best chances of 3"+ through this weekend.

Saturday brings the highest chances of severe thunderstorms but strong to severe thunderstorms will remain possible through Sunday.  

Drier air will finally arrive by Sunday night, ending our rain and thunderstorm chances in the Valley.  Expect mostly dry conditions through much of next workweek.

