Thunderstorm threat increases by Tuesday evening

Most of the Tennessee Valley will remain dry Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Better rain chances arrive by this evening and overnight.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 7:56 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Expect mostly dry conditions through Tuesday morning and afternoon.  The only minor hiccup will be gusty southwest winds today.  Some gusts to 25 mph will be possible.  It will be warm to hot this afternoon with highs in the low 90s.  Combined with the humidity it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances will pick up by the late afternoon and evening for the Shoals with the rest of the Tennessee Valley having to wait until tonight and into the overnight hours.  Most data has the rain chances dropping off by noon Wednesday with drier conditions by the afternoon hours.

Once we get past the rain chances Wednesday the other big story this week will be the return of heat.  Afternoon highs will warm to the mid 90s Thursday through this weekend with isolated upper 90s.  Combined with the humidity it will feel more like 105+.  This will likely mean more heat advisories for the Valley.

Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
