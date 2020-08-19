Thunderstorm coverage increases Wednesday

Tuesday brought the return of some showers and storms after a dry Monday. Most of the rain Tuesday was in the western half of our viewing area, expect the opposite today. The initial showers and storms today will develop in Sand Mountain and gradually spread west towards I-65 this afternoon and evening. Schools with in person teaching will have to contend with lightning as kids head home this afternoon and are possibly dropped off at the bus stop. Greatest threat will be for schools closer to Sand Mountain around 3-5 pm today.

Increasing rain chances continue through the end of the workweek and into the first part of the weekend. The most widespread showers and thunderstorm will during the afternoon hours each day. Thursday and Friday look to be the wettest days, with rain coverage decreasing heading into the weekend. Strong storms cannot be completely ruled out, but appear unlikely. Nonetheless, heavy downpours will be possible with any storms later this week. Temperatures will be a touch below normal in the upper 80s to near 90, but the air you can wear humidity will still make it feel a little uncomfortable.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Two systems of interest in the Atlantic are expected to develop in tropical systems in the next five days. Should they become named storms, the next names on the list would be Laura and Marco. These systems could have impacts on the US late next week, but it is far too early to get into specifics. Stay tuned for updates.