Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Three women displaced by late night mobile home fire

Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Watson said the mobile home was ruled a total loss. (Source: Moores Mill VFR Facebook)
Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Watson said the mobile home was ruled a total loss. (Source: Moores Mill VFR Facebook)

Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Watson said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 2:02 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A mobile home was completely destroyed by a late night fire in the Moores Mill community and displaced three women Saturday night.

Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Watson said his department along with Moores Mill and New Market responded to the fire at 10:22 p.m. in the 700 block of Billy D. Harbin Road.

Watson said the address shows up as Moores Mill on a map, but it's within the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department jurisdiction.

The three women living in the home were uninjured, but Watson said the home was a total loss. He said the women tried to initially put out the fire with an extinguisher, but were unsuccessful.

Watson said it appears the fire started in a bedroom near the back door, but the exact cause has not been determined. 

The majority of the fire was able to be put out fairly quickly, according to Watson, but crews stayed on scene until about 1 a.m. on Sunday morning to monitor and put out hot spots. 

The Red Cross is assisting the home owners.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events