Three-vehicle wreck briefly shuts down Jordan Lane, Mastin Lake Road intersection

Traffic was brought to a standstill Saturday afternoon when three vehicles crashed at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Mastin Lake Road.
According to Huntsville Police at the scene, a blue sedan was turning off of Jordan Lane and crashed into the side of the silver SUV. That collision then hit a red pickup truck.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another woman was also evaluated by paramedics with the Huntsville Emgergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI).
The scene was cleared around 5:55 p.m.
