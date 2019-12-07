Clear
Three-vehicle wreck briefly shuts down Jordan Lane, Mastin Lake Road intersection

Traffic on Mastin Lake Road was blocked while the wreck was cleared.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Traffic was brought to a standstill Saturday afternoon when three vehicles crashed at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Mastin Lake Road.

According to Huntsville Police at the scene, a blue sedan was turning off of Jordan Lane and crashed into the side of the silver SUV. That collision then hit a red pickup truck. 

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another woman was also evaluated by paramedics with the Huntsville Emgergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI).

The scene was cleared around 5:55 p.m.

