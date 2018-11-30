Three suspects sought after wreck off North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Huntsville Police received a call Thursday night about a wreck off North Memorial Parkway and Clinton Avenue. A car was flipped over.
A caller notified police of the accident and that three suspects had fled the scene. When officers arrived, the suspects were not located.
The vehicle, which shows to be registered to a person in Decatur, was impounded because the owner could not be located. The tag for the white Suzuki Molera is 52CF591.
