Three suspects sought after wreck off North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

The suspects ran from a vehicle after the wreck occurred.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 1:06 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 1:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Police received a call Thursday night about a wreck off North Memorial Parkway and Clinton Avenue. A car was flipped over.

A caller notified police of the accident and that three suspects had fled the scene. When officers arrived, the suspects were not located.

The vehicle, which shows to be registered to a person in Decatur, was impounded because the owner could not be located. The tag for the white Suzuki Molera is 52CF591.

