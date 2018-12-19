Clear

Three suspects in custody after heroin was found at Huntsville apartment

Benjamin Pressnell (left), Dustin Payne (center), and Amanda Pickett (right) Benjamin Pressnell (left), Dustin Payne (center), and Amanda Pickett (right)

Two grams of heroin were found at the apartment on Myrtlewood Drive.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 2:43 PM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 2:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Wednesday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment at Myrtlewood Drive in Huntsville. A search was executed, and two grams of heroin were found.

Benjamin Pressnell, Dustin Payne and Amanda Dawn Pickett were booked into the Madison County Jail. Pressnell was charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, possession. Payne and Pickett were charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, distribution, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

