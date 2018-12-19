On Wednesday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment at Myrtlewood Drive in Huntsville. A search was executed, and two grams of heroin were found.
Benjamin Pressnell, Dustin Payne and Amanda Dawn Pickett were booked into the Madison County Jail. Pressnell was charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, possession. Payne and Pickett were charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, distribution, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Related Content
- Three suspects in custody after heroin was found at Huntsville apartment
- Huntsville murder suspect in custody in Memphis
- Drugs found with children in Huntsville apartment
- Fire reported in Huntsville apartment
- Heroin, pills found at home in Florence
- UPDATE: Victims in Huntsville triple murder identified; suspect in custody
- Suspects in custody after police chase in Huntsville
- Huntsville Police: Domestic violence suspect taken into custody
- End Heroin HSV Walk
- Police investigating murder at Huntsville apartment, person of interest in custody
Scroll for more content...