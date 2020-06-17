Three suspects arrested in overnight burglary at Huntsville school

Huntsville police responded to a burglary overnight at McDonnell Elementary School.

The department says the suspects saw officers outside the school and tried to run out of a door on the east side of the building.

Police say a 19-year-old suspect was seen throwing a handgun onto the ground. They say a 22-year-old suspect tried to run but was taken into custody a short distance from the building.

The officers also found a 17-year-old suspect, who they say had a bag with school property in it. They say he tried to run but was stopped by a K-9 officer.

The 17-year-old was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services for a dog bite and later taken to Huntsville Hospital.

We are working to learn the names of the suspects and what they are charged with.