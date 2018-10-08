Three arrests made after burglary at Bullet & Barrel

Huntsville Police apprehended three suspects in connection to a burglary from Bullet & Barrel that occurred on October 3, 2018.

Video surveillance showed two of the suspects get out of a dark Chevrolet Cavalier around 2 a.m. One of them threw a rock through a front window to gain access to the business.

Investigators identified the men by watching surveillance video from the previous day. The three men had arrived in the same car to Bullet & Barrel, where they gave their information as if they were going to use the shooting range, which they did not. Officials were able to locate the offenders based on this information the suspects had provided.

Tandy Nicolas Jr., Joshua Everson and Commarrius Cooper have been arrested and charged with Burglary 1st degree, Buying/Receiving Stolen Property 1st degree and Possession of stolen property 1st degree. Federal charges are pending for all three men.

Six of the ten stolen guns have been located. Huntsville Police Department asks anyone who might know information that could help to locate the rest of the stolen weapons to call 256-427-7270.