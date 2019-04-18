Three suspects arrested in Morgan Co. for trafficking synthetic drugs

Three suspects are in custody after drug task force agents with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office seized a large quantity of synthetic cannabinoids, known as Spice, K2, or “Synthetic,” on April 17th.

The sheriff's office says the investigation began when agents received information of drug activity at an apartment complex in the 1800 Block of Tower Street in Decatur.



On April 17th, agents saw a vehicle occupied by a female pull into the complex while they were doing surveillance in the area. The suspect was later identified as Bridgette Williams of Decatur.

Not long after, another vehicle occupied by a male and a female entered the parking lot, according to the sheriff's office, and those suspects were later identified as Gary Freeman of Decatur and Tracey Campbell of Hartselle.

The sheriff's office says agents observed what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction, and as the agents entered the parking lot, a suspect attempted to flee and crashed into an adjacent apartment building.

A Morgan County Sheriff’s K9 Team was called to the scene to assist in searching the vehicles. Agents recovered a green, leafy substance weighing approximately 1 lb that tested positive as synthetic cannabinoids/analogs.

Agents then obtained a search warrant for Williams’ residence in the apartment complex on Tower Street. During the search, agents

found a suitcase containing a large quantity of synthetic cannabinoids that weighed more than 10 lbs.

According to the sheriff's office, the combined weight was approximately 12 pounds, or 5,443 grams. The threshold Alabama law requires for a trafficking charge is 56 grams. Agents also recovered three handguns and two AR-style rifles.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with trafficking a synthetic controlled substance. They were booked in the Morgan County Jail, and their bonds were set at $500,000 each.