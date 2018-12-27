Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Three suspects arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Alabama prison

Michael Alley (left), Priscilla Alley (center) and John Dasinger (right) Michael Alley (left), Priscilla Alley (center) and John Dasinger (right)

A K9 unit found backpacks with contraband hidden in them.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 5:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Three suspects were arrested Tuesday at the Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio, Alabama for attempting to smuggle drugs into the prison.

Michael Alley, Priscilla Alley and John Dasinger were arrested after a K9 unit located meth, marijuana, flakka, cellphones, phone chargers, batteries and other items that had been hidden in two backpacks belonging to the suspects. The suspects were seen near the prison and stopped for questioning.

The K9 unit found the backpacks during a search of the prison grounds. The suspects had dropped them near a perimeter fence of the facility.

Michael Alley and Dasinger are charged with trafficking meth, unlawful possession of marijuana, conspiracy to promote prison contraband and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Priscilla Alley, Michael Alley's wife, is charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and conspiracy to promote prison contraband. All three suspects were taken to the Barbour County Jail.

Michael Alley and Dasinger have prior drug convictions. In March of 2016, Michael Alley was released from prison on parole and placed into a county community corrections program. He had served just three years of a 25-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance.

Dasinger received a 5-year sentence in 2017 for possession of a controlled substance and was released on December 1, 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events