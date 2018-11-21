Three sets of remains found in Jackson Co. over three-month period

Deputies in Jackson County are investigating two different cases of remains found. On Wednesday, a search was underway in the woods after a skull was found near Section. This makes three sets of remains found over a three-month period. The sheriff said this is extremely rare.

On Sunday, deputies found a body near Hollywood and in September, the body of a man was found in Woodville. A suspect has been arrested for that murder. Deputies say the body found in Hollywood was too decomposed to determine if foul play was involved just yet, but an autopsy will be performed.

The remains found near Section are still under investigation, but deputies say they could belong to a man who went missing from an assisted living center in 2006.