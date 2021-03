Three players from Huntsville City Schools make the NCAA Tournament.

Kobe Brown who played high school ball at Lee is on Mizzou's team. The Tigers are a No. 9 seed.

Missouri takes on Oklahoma in the first round.

John Petty, the Alabama senior, is gearing up to take on Iona. Petty went to Jemison.

Justin Hopkins will be on of the first to play. The Jemison alum plays for Texas Southern, who plays in the first four Thursday.