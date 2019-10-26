Clear
Three people dead in two-vehicle crash in Blount County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Michael Anthony Bryant, 46, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene along with two others.

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Three people are confirmed dead following a head-on collision in Blount County.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers said Michael Anthony Bryant, 46, died when his 2006 Ford 500 crossed the center line on Alabama Highway 132 and hit a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer head-on. The wreck happened about two miles south of Altoona.

Troopers said Bryant wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the driver and the passenger in the Chevrolet Blazer were pronounced at the scene as well, but have not yet been identified. 

The wreck happened at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning. ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.

