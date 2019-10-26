Three people are confirmed dead following a head-on collision in Blount County.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers said Michael Anthony Bryant, 46, died when his 2006 Ford 500 crossed the center line on Alabama Highway 132 and hit a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer head-on. The wreck happened about two miles south of Altoona.
Troopers said Bryant wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the driver and the passenger in the Chevrolet Blazer were pronounced at the scene as well, but have not yet been identified.
The wreck happened at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning. ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.
Related Content
- Three people dead in two-vehicle crash in Blount County
- Suspect shot after chase from Blount County to Geraldine
- Boaz Police: Man flees police on bicycle, charged with Blount County warrants
- Blount County schools investigating teacher on probation for spying on teens; puts him on leave
- Two people dead after crashing car into crossing train
- One dead in Dekalb County crash
- Jackson County man dead after vehicle struck horse, overturned
- 2 people dead in Lauderdale County house fire
- Elkmont woman pronounced dead after two-vehicle crash on Alabama Highway 99
- Florence man dead after vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Lauderdale Co.