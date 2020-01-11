Three paramedics injured after tree falls on ambulance

Three paramedics got quite a fright Saturday afternoon when a tree fell down on their ambulance.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) spokesman Don Webster said they were transporting a patient on Balch Road north of Highway 72 West in Madison when the tree fell across the windshield of the ambulance.

Everyone was taken to Madison Hospital Emergency Room where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Webster said they are assessing the damage to the ambulance to determine if it can be repaired.