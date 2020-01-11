Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Three paramedics injured after tree falls on ambulance

A tree (pictured) fell across the windshield of an ambulance operated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc (HEMSI) on Saturday while it was transporting a patient. (Courtesy: HEMSI)
A tree (pictured) fell across the windshield of an ambulance operated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc (HEMSI) on Saturday while it was transporting a patient. (Courtesy: HEMSI)

The paramedics with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) were taken to Madison Hospital with minor injuries.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 6:53 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Three paramedics got quite a fright Saturday afternoon when a tree fell down on their ambulance. 

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) spokesman Don Webster said they were transporting a patient on Balch Road north of Highway 72 West in Madison when the tree fell across the windshield of the ambulance.

Everyone was taken to Madison Hospital Emergency Room where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

Webster said they are assessing the damage to the ambulance to determine if it can be repaired.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events