Three police officers killed in the line of duty within 48 hours in America

Across the country, law enforcement agencies are mourning after three police officers were shot and killed within 48 hours of each other.

Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III, Houston police sergeant Christopher Brewster and Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr were all killed in the line of duty this weekend

WAAY 31 spoke with the national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Patrick Yoes, about how they're processing this deadly weekend.

He said the organization is focused on supporting these officers' families and agencies any way they can. He said he had the chance to meet Officer Clardy at a conference once, and he's been in contact with all three agencies and the local fraternal order of police chapters to offer support.

He added that every day an officer puts his uniform on and goes to work, it's by the grace of God they make it home by the end of their shifts.

Losing three in a 48-hour period is always hard to handle

"It''s a small world in law enforcement circles and so we're all in mourning you know across those departments we all feel for those agencies and those officers in those agencies and know that they're going through some very difficult times," he said.