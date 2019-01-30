Three measles cases diagnosed in Georgia

Three members of the same Georgia family have been diagnosed with measles, the Associated Press reported. Two cases were confirmed on January 13 with the third case being confirmed the following day. The Georgia Department of Public Health did not release the name of the family or where they live. The department did report none of those with measles were vaccinated. There have been six cases of measles diagnosed statewide in Georgia in the past 14 years. The state of Georgia does allow for exemptions to certain vaccinations on religious grounds.