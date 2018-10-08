Three former Marshall Co. corrections officers plead guilty to promoting prison contraband

Three former corrections officers with the Marshall County Jail plead guilty to charges of promoting prison contraband.

George Gregory Gass, 29, of Scottsboro; Robert Lindsay, 32, of Joppa; Braxton Pierce Lamb, 20, of Arab; all entered guilty pleas on August 22, 2018. 21-year-old Javon Cortez was arrested along with Gass, Lindsay and Lamb, but WAAY 31 was not able to confirm on Monday that he also plead guilty.



Jonathan Foster, 34, is unable to seek employment with law enforcement as a result of his guilty plea.

August 22 is the same date that fellow former corrections officer Jonathan Foster plead guilty to the same charge. Foster was arrested a week before the other four.

According to the incident report, investigators state that evidence obtained through video surveillance as well as “during shakedowns of the housing units” turned up multiple pieces of contraband including “multiple cell phones, packages of tobacco and packages containing marijuana and methamphetamine.”

During voluntary interviews with the four named officers, each admitted to bringing in cell phones and tobacco products. However, they stated that “controlled substances may have been in the packages as well, but they do not know for sure.”

The investigator also notes that “Cortez admits to destroying narcotics by flushing down a toilet for one inmate who is his friend.”

At the time of their arrests, officials said Lindsey worked at the jail for approximately one year. The other three had been there about two months.

Warden J. Brember put all three on administrative review pending an investigation.

Like Foster, Gass, Lindsay and Lamb were sentenced to 24-months of probation and are barred from seeking or accepting employment with law enforcement. They are all scheduled to appear for a review hearing on November 28, 2018.

WAAY 31 is working to confirm if Cortez will be at that hearing as well.